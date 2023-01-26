VIDEO: Violent break-in attempt recorded on CCTV

A first would-be burglar can be seen trying to stamp down the door. The door withstands this violent assault. The stamping has raised the residents from their sleep. They shout out and set the would-be burglars to flight.

“The burglars must have thought nobody was home or maybe this was more than an attempted burglary. We plan extra security even tough we already had cameras and extra lights” says the mother of the family.

Police dispatched a patrol to the scene when they were alerted but by the time they got there, there was nobody to be seen. Forensic technicians also attended the scene and were able to record a clear footprint that may prove useful in the investigation.