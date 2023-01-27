“Tomorrowland is the world’s best festival” says UK’s ‘DJ Mag’

More than 100,000 of the magazine’s readers took part in the poll. This is the second time that readers of DJ Mag have voted Tomorrowland the world’s best music festival. The last time was in 2019. Due to the pandemic and the resulting cancellation of music festivals the world over DJ Mag didn’t hold polls to find the best music festival in 2020 or 2021.

Tomorrowland was the only one of Belgium’s many music festivals to be named in DJ Mag’s Top 100.

Speaking after having learned that the festival had topped the poll, the co-founder and organiser of the Tomorrowland festival Michiel Beers told journalists that "After two unprecedented years and enormous losses, there was absolutely no room for any failure in 2022. But we always kept believing, in our passionate team, the people of Tomorrow, all artists, partners and suppliers all over the world. We never let go of hope and continued to write our stories with healthy ambition, big dreams and positive vibes."