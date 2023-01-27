Man found guilty of carrying out 2017 Manhattan terror attack in which West Flemish mother was killed

Sayfullo Saipov said that he carried out the attack on behalf of the Islamic State (IS) terror group. The court found him guilty on all 28 charges that had been laid against him. His convictions for murder within a terrorist context mean that he could be given the death sentence. The trial was the first in front of a Federal Court under Joe Biden’s presidency in which the accused risked being sentenced to death.

The jury will start its deliberations on sentencing on 6 February. The death sentence can only be passed if there is unanimity among the 12 jury members.

Although the death penalty has been abolished in New York State, it can be passed at a federal court trial. If Sayfullo Saipov is sentenced to death it will be the first time in decades that anyone in New York State would have been given the death penalty.