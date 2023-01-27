Members of cocaine smuggling gang given sentences of up to 13 years

The members of the gang were found guilty of having smuggled 6 tonnes of cocaine through Antwerp docks between November 2020 and May 2021. The drugs were smuggled in a total of 16 shipments.

On 15 March 2021 a lorry driver was detained. The trucker had gone to the port to collect a container in which customs officers had found 818 kilos of cocaine. During the investigation and thanks to information gained from the hacking of the encrypted Sky ECC messaging system detectives traced the shipment to a criminal gang. The gang had smuggled a total of 6,444 kilos of cocaine through the port of Antwerp. 1.7 tonnes of this have been seized by customs and police.