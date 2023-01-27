Molotov cocktails thrown at municipal offices and Courthouse in Mechelen

"The police and Fire Service went to the scene straight away. A preliminary investigation points to the fires having been caused by Molotov Cocktails. At the ‘Huis van de Mechelaar’ a window in the entrance hall was damaged. There is some damage, it is cracked and has been blackened”.

Meanwhile, the at the Courthouse a petrol bomb was thrown onto the roof of the building. The resulting fire caused a cable that supplies power to the building’s ventilation system to melt. This in turn caused damage to several other power supply and data network cables. This has resulted in the closure of the holding cells at the court building. The cells are used to hold prisoners that are due to appear in court while they are waiting to be called to stand.

The closure of the cell complex has implications for court sessions that are due to be held at the Mechelen Courthouse today (Friday 27 January).

A third Molotov Cocktail also exploded elsewhere in the city. However, no damage was caused. Those that carried out the attacks are currently still at large. Police are investigating all three incidents and forensics officers have attended the scenes of all three petrol bombings.

Ms Claessens told VRT News that "The is currently no trace of the perpetrator nor any clue to their motives."