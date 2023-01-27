Number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals falls to below 650
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further falls in the number of hospitalisations of people with COVID-19. The number of positive PCR test results for coronavirus is down too as is the number of people with the virus that are dying.
During the week from 20 to 26 January an average of just over 43 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is down 17% on the average for the previous week (13 to 19 January). This figure only includes those admitted specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19.
There are currently 649 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus is down 19% on this time last week. Of those hospitalised 45 patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care, a fall of 20% on a week ago.
During the week from 17 to 23 January an average of 340 positive PCR tests were recorded each day. This is down 21% on the previous week. An average of 4,500 PCR tests for coronavirus were carried out each day (-16%), of which 9.3% produced a positive result. The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.88. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect an average of a further 88 others.
During the past week an average of 4 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March 2020 more than 36,600 people with COVID-19 have died here.
Further fall in cases of RSV
Sciensano says that the number of cases of RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) has fallen still further and is now under the epidemic threshold. The RSV epidemic that started in mid-November is now behind us.
However, the news is less good concerning flu. Although the number of flu infections is in Belgium currently still relatively low, Sciensano expects a significant rise during the coming weeks. The public health science institute advises those in at risk groups that haven’t yet done so to get vaccinated against the flu as quickly as possible.