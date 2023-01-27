Number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals falls to below 650

During the week from 20 to 26 January an average of just over 43 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is down 17% on the average for the previous week (13 to 19 January). This figure only includes those admitted specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19.

There are currently 649 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus is down 19% on this time last week. Of those hospitalised 45 patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care, a fall of 20% on a week ago.

During the week from 17 to 23 January an average of 340 positive PCR tests were recorded each day. This is down 21% on the previous week. An average of 4,500 PCR tests for coronavirus were carried out each day (-16%), of which 9.3% produced a positive result. The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.88. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect an average of a further 88 others.

During the past week an average of 4 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March 2020 more than 36,600 people with COVID-19 have died here.