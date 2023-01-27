Rail services suspended between Kortrijk and Oudenaarde after train crashes into a lorry

The accident that happened at around 8:10 on Friday morning has led to the suspension of rail services between Kortrijk and Oudenaarde. Passengers that wish to travel between Brussels and Kortrijk will have to change at Ghent for as long as the line remains closed.

The driver of the truck had tried to take a short cut. However, the corner was too narrow for him to be able to get his truck and trailer onto the car park. His vehicle become stuck on the level crossing. The driver’s efforts to get his vehicle of the tracks proved fruitless and the truck was hit by an oncoming train. Only 1 of the 55 passengers on board the train were injured. The passenger’s injuries were only slight.

Debris from the accident is blocking the level crossing and until this is cleared and a track inspection has taken place rail services between Kortrijk and Oudenaarde will remain suspended.

For the latest rail information visit the Belgian rail company NMBS’ website.