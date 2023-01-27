Stromae and Pommelien Thijs the big winners at this year’s Flemish Music Industry Awards

Other artists to win awards this year include Metejoor and Charlotte Adigéry both of whom took 2 awards each. Meanwhile, Angèle went away empty-handed despite having been nominated for no fewer than 7 awards.

After what was a very successful year for her in 2022, 21-year-old Pommelien Thijs was one of the big winners at Thursday evening’s MIAs. She took awards in three categories, something that was only matched by Stromae. She took the award for Best New Artist, Solo Female Artist and Hit in 2022 for the song ‘Ongewoon’ (unusual).

Stromae (video below) took the MIAs for Best Songwriter/Composer, Live Act and for Best Music Video for his song ‘L’enfer’ (The Hell). This brings Stromae’s total to 20 MIAs. This is well ahead of the artist with the second greatest number of MIAs to their name Milow who has 12. Angèle, who failed to win a single award on Thursday, has in the past won a total of 11 MIAs.