25-year-old woman missing after falling into the river Zenne

The accident happened at around 1am on Sunday morning on the Stationstraat in Zemst, not far from the building that houses the local youth club. It is still a mystery as to why she veered off course and ended up in the river.

Several people witnessed the incident and contacted the emergency services straight away. The emergency services were at the scene quickly and divers were deployed to search for the woman in the water. Drones and a boat with sonar detection equipment were also used in the search. However, attempts to find the woman were in vein.

The search was suspended at around 4am on Sunday but has since resumed. The Federal Police Missing Persons’ Cell, the Fire Service and officers from several different local police services are attempting to find the woman. She has been reported missing by her family. The Halle-Vilvoorde Judicial Authorities report that she is from Eppegem and was on her way home from the nearby city of Mechelen (Antwerp Province) when she rode her bicycle into the river.