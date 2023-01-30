A growing number of babies and young children are on the Child Welfare Service’s books

According to figures from the Flemish Welfare Minister Hilde Crevits (Christian democrat) the Child Welfare Service in our region saw an increase in the number of babies and toddlers on its books in 2020 and 2021.

The figures were released in response to a question tabled by the leader of the Flemish Green Party Jeremie Vaneeckhout. The figures include children that are taken into care, children that are being cared for by foster families and children whose families are being given assistance from the Child Welfare Service.

In 2021 the number of babies (0 to 2 years) on the Child Welfare Services’ books increased by 18 to 1,879. Meanwhile, the number of children aged between 2 and 5 that were receiving some form of care from the Child Welfare Service increased by 9% from 3,100 to 3,377.

Commenting on the figures, Mr Vaneeckhout said “It is very disturbing that a growing number of families are turning to the Child Welfare Service for assistance. A family doesn’t just start requiring what is far-reaching help from one day to the next. This increase in the figures shows that the current procedures that are in place are failing to detect the warning signs in time”.