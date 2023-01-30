Campaign launched to dissuade Flemings from using their mobile phones while driving
Despite the danger of using a mobile telephone that isn’t hands-free while driving being common knowledge, 30% of Flemish motorists say they use their mobile in their hands almost every time they drive. A further 30% use their mobiles while it is place in a holder. Although this is not illegal, it is not without danger.
With these figures in mind the Flemish Road Safety Foundation VSV has launched a new campaign calling on drivers to keep focused on the road. VSV carried out a survey of 600 Flemish motorists. Of those surveyed 29% said that they used their telephone while it was not in a holder during almost every journey they made.
Another third of motorists said that they use a mobile phone placed in a holder on a dashboard while they are driving. Although this is not illegal, VSV’s Werner De Dobbeleer says that this too is far from ideal. “As every second you are distracted you are driving blind”.
Mr De Dobbeleer added that international surveys show that motorists driving while using a mobile phone is a growing issue.
Fines
During the first half of 2022 the police recorded a total of 33,567 instances of drivers using mobile phones that were not in a holder while driving. Anyone caught with a mobile phone in their hand while driving faces an on-the-spot fine of 174 euro plus administrative expenses.
Texting while driving
VSV’s survey found that although most people know that typing a text message while driving is dangerous around half of those surveyed admitted to having done it. VSV’s survey found that although most people know that typing a text message while driving is dangerous around half of those surveyed admitted to having done it.
VSV is launching a campaign entitled “Focus op de weg, niet op je gsm” (Focus on the road and not on your mobile phone). There will be leaflets and webpages with tips for motorists and billboard posters along the roadside and at filling stations.