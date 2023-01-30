Campaign launched to dissuade Flemings from using their mobile phones while driving

With these figures in mind the Flemish Road Safety Foundation VSV has launched a new campaign calling on drivers to keep focused on the road. VSV carried out a survey of 600 Flemish motorists. Of those surveyed 29% said that they used their telephone while it was not in a holder during almost every journey they made.

Another third of motorists said that they use a mobile phone placed in a holder on a dashboard while they are driving. Although this is not illegal, VSV’s Werner De Dobbeleer says that this too is far from ideal. “As every second you are distracted you are driving blind”.

Mr De Dobbeleer added that international surveys show that motorists driving while using a mobile phone is a growing issue.