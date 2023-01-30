Etchings of Rembrandt at Museum De Reede in Antwerp

It’s innovative paintings like the “Night Watch”, portraits and self-portraits that made the Dutch artist Rembrandt van Rijn (1606-1669) world famous. Rembrandt was particularly versatile painting in oils, but also a magician with the etching needle and printing press.

In all Rembrandt produced nearly 300 etchings. Over eighty, belonging to a private collection, are now on show at Museum De Reede in Antwerp. Etchings were no secondary effort for Rembrandt. All were works in their own right. It’s a technique that he worked to perfectionate all his life.

An etching is an image that is drawn on a layer of wax attached to a copper plate that is then used to create a print on paper. Several prints of most etchings are made. Once printed Rembrandt had the habit of adding a few changes to the print creating various versions.

The etchings on display in Antwerp hail from the private collection of Dutch collector Jaap Mulders. He admires what he calls Rembrandt’s “unprecedented craftsmanship”, but also his sharp eye. “For me Rembrandt was a photographer avant la lettre” says Mulders.