Man detained for defrauding hotels in East and West Flanders

The fraudster from Limburg Province defrauded a total of 15 hotels in Bruges, De Panne, Knokke, Bredene (West Flanders) and Ghent (East Flanders). He told the receptionist that he had lost his wallet and said that he would settle his bill by bank transfer.

He pretended to transfer the cash. However, no money was transferred, and the hotels were left out of pocket. The man was questioned by an Examining Magistrate on Sunday afternoon and was formally arrested on suspicion of fraud.