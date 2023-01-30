Video: New Stadslijner trams enter service in Antwerp

The new tram is like the “Zeelijner” trams that are already in service on the line that serves the towns and villages along the West Flemish coast.

From today (Monday 30 January) the trams will be in services on tram route 10 that runs between Wijnegem and Schoonselhof. Of the 58 vehicles ordered by De Lijn 24 have already been delivered and are ready for use. The trams are more 30 metres long and have room for up to 180 passengers.

They also are low-floor vehicles that will make it much easier for parents with pushchairs, people with mobility issues and people returning from the shops with a full shopping trolley to get on and off.

The new trams will replace some of the old PCC vehicles that have been in service in Antwerp since the 1960s and 1970s. However, some PCC trams will remain in service for the time being at least. The 58 new trams have cost a total of 135 million euro.