Story of Flanders: Why do the Flemish get so worked up about the Battle of the Golden Spurs?

A dual message



Literary expert Kevin Absillis points to the importance historical writings have played in the way the battle is interpreted: “In the 18th century poems and stories featured Pieter De Coninck and Jan Breydel (leaders of forces and weavers from Bruges). It’s first and foremost thanks to these sources that people are familiar with the most important figures and the details. It’s thanks to Conscience’s ‘The Lion of Flanders’. It had an unprecedented impact that has entered our collective memory”.

Conscience and ‘The Lion of Flanders’ were later employed to shape our Flemish identity. The image of the battle as a language conflict and the role it played in Flemish emancipation originate here. “At least partially” says Absillis. “Later its importance was beefed up and given fresh significance. Conscience partly launched the myth. What he wrote about and the way he wrote about it have also become a myth”.

So, what was Conscience’s story? “Conscience had a dual message” says Absillis. “He wanted to provide a legitimacy for a Belgian identity and honour the new king, King Leopold I. He also wanted to raise the issue of the cultural and linguistic discrimination of Dutch-speaking inhabitants of the County of Flanders. He wanted people to be conscious of their own identity and demand reforms without propagating an anti-Belgian message”.

Some critics argue that Conscience rewrote history, but Absillis doesn’t agree: “Conscience was well versed in the sources that were known at this time. He consulted historians and took to the road to study his field. He didn’t invent anything. His tome is remarkably accurate, but at the same time he said he was writing a novel”.