English teacher sacked for dealing drugs to minors
A teacher at an arts school in Aalst (East Flanders) has been sacked after he was caught selling drugs to minors. Police and prosecutors have launched an investigation. The English teacher is reportedly a 50-year-old supply teacher.
He had received a temporary appointment at the Municipal Academy for the Visual Arts. It’s last week that the school management is believed to have discovered that the supply teacher was dealing drugs, mainly cannabis, to minors.
The school that falls under supervision from the municipality alerted the town authorities to the incident. Mayor Christoph D’Haese has confirmed a criminal investigation is now underway.