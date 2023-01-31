Jump in jobs on occupation shortage list
The number of jobs in Flanders on the occupation shortage list has shot up to 234. That’s up 27 on the year. A new list has just been released by the Flemish employment agency.
Nurses are still the profession in which there is the greatest shortage, but Flanders is also badly in need of construction site managers, technicians and cleaning staff. New additions to the ist include hotel receptionists, stage technicians and undertaking staff. The employment agency believes courses