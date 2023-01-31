VIDEO: Metro attack images emerge

Images have been released of the 30-year-old man who stabbed three people at Schuman metro station yesterday evening. The incident is not seen as a terrorist attack. The attacker is believed possibly to have mental issues. Three people were injured in the attack, one person seriously. This victim is no longer fighting for their life. The two others have already been able to leave hospital. The attacker, a Belgian national, was not being monitored by the Belgian security services, but the individual is known the police in connection with GBH and issuing threats. After the incident in a metro carriage he moved on to Schuman Metro Station where he continued to threaten people but was soon arrested.