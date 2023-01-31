VRT News journalist helps design Bulgarian pavilion at Venice Architecture Biennial

It is only the second time that Bulgaria is taking part in the Venice Architecture Biennial. The Bulgarian Ministry of Culture organised a competition to select a design suitable to represent the theme chosen for the biennial “The Laboratory of the Future”. “Education is the Movement from Light to Darkness” was chosen from a total of 34 projects that were submitted. The Bulgarian team led by the architect Boris Tikvarski drew their inspiration from a series of photographs that were taken by the VRT News photojournalist Alexander Dumarey.

Alexander is pleased with the recognition that is being given to his work. "I have been working on this photographic project for a long time, so I am glad that through this it will reach a wide audience. I have been to Bulgaria 10 times since 2016. When I am there, I take photographs of empty school buildings. The project gradually grew because the number of empty buildings there caught my attention. In the meantime, I have taken thousands of pictures, of which some have been published online. By chance the architect Boris Tikvarski saw some of them. He contacted me just after Christmas and things have moved quickly since then”.