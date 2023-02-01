“Votes for the Vlaams Belang are lost votes” says N-VA lawmaker

Speculation about a Vlaams Belang – N-VA meeting of minds has been rife in the press as the polls forecast a comfortable majority for these two parties.

Mr Francken, a former Belgian secretary of state for asylum and migration, has now ruled this out for strategic reasons. “A breakthrough on Flemish self-rule can’t be forced at the Flemish level alone. For the time being talks at the federal level will be required. And that is with the Francophones” says Francken.

“With Vlaams Belang you will never get a majority at the federal level. Vlaams Belang simply isn’t interested in talks at that level, because this is a story, they do not believe in. Unfortunately, votes for Vlaams Belang are simply lost votes because they will not be at the negotiating table. These are lost votes. Don’t put up any candidates!”

It's not surprising that Euro MP Vandendriessche doesn’t share Mr Francken’s insights: “I believe it’s high time voters are listened to in Flanders. Voters clearly want greater Flemish autonomy and a more restrictive migration policy. Why can’t we deliver this together?”

“Both in Flanders and in Europe there is movement towards greater co-operation between patriotic, nationalist and conservative forces. It’s the only way of bringing change. This co-operation will only be achieved when Vlaams Belang becomes the largest party. Otherwise it will be Mr Francken’s party who bakes sweetmeats with the socialists”.