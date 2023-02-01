Baby born at fire station

Victor’s parents were on the way to the hospital when Victor’s mum, Dorien, entered the last stages of labour. It was clear the birth was imminent. Dad Tom realised they wouldn’t make it to the hospital on time and turned into the local fire station instead. It was quick thinking! The birth went smoothly and minutes later Baby Victor was born.

“This is no everyday occurrence” says Alain Habils of the local fire service. “We’ve helped women in labour at home many times in the past, but this is exceptional! Luckily all our professional fire-fighters have been trained in nursing and they knew what to do!”

Just to be on the safe side, the local medical intervention squad from the hospital attended the scene. “We called them in to make sure a doctor would quickly be on hand if he or she was needed” says Alain. “But everything went smoothly. The baby’s called Victor and he visited the fire station together with parents yesterday”.