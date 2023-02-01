Beyoncé back in Belgium

Beyoncé released “Lemonade” in 2016. It was an album in which she dealt with her husband Jay-Z’s infidelity. That summer the American singer also embarked on an extensive tour that included a sold-out concert at the King Boudewijn Stadium in Belgium.

For several years following it remained quiet around the star. That changed in 2022 when her long awaited “Renaissance” album was released. At the beginning of the year, she was back on stage after a break of many years featuring as a surprise act at the opening of a new luxury hotel in Dubai. Later this year the singer will be off on a world tour bringing new songs including comeback single “Break My Soul” to her fans.

Beyoncé’s record label has so far confirmed only one Belgian concert: on 14 May at the King Boudewijn Stadium. Ticket sales start next week.

Beyoncé is the third big name to be announced as playing the King Boudewijn Stadium. Canada’s The Weeknd has two shows in July and German metal band Rammstein will play the venue three times in August.