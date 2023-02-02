VIDEO: Is Belgian chicory becoming a forgotten vegetable?

Sam believes in this crop and at the age of 33 has decided to take on a business started by his parents in the Eighties. And this despite the decline in demand for this quintessentially Belgian vegetable known in the States as Belgian endives:

“I believe in the future of Belgian chicory. It’s such a typically Belgian product. People will always eat Belgian chicory” he tells our reporter Thomas Teetaert with great commitment. “I love the work and I will find a market for our produce”.

This is a family business that Sam’s mum, Karin Vander Perre (pictured), started with her husband in 1985. Karin has seen sales deteriorate: “In the Eighties the average Fleming ate 7 or 8 kilos of Belgian chicory a year. Today this figure has fallen to no more than 3 or 4 kilos. It’s sad people are no longer eating the vegetable. I think they feel it’s no longer a trendy vegetable. It doesn’t have the allure of a pizza or tacos”.

But isn’t Belgian chicory, 'witloof' in Dutch, too bitter for today’s taste among the young?

“No, it’s not bitter at all!” insists Karin. “When they go down the pub, they all want a gin and tonic! That’s bitter too! It’s just too everyday, too simple. It is becoming a forgotten vegetable. Sadly enough”.

Of course Karin has a recipe to entice youngsters back to Belgian chicory:

“Slice raw Belgian chicory, stir it with sliced apples, add a little mayo and ketchup. Yummy!”