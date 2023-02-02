VIDEO: Mystery dog poisonings kindle canine worries
There are suspicions up to five dogs have now been poisoned during a walk on the banks of the River Dijle in Boortmeerbeek in Flemish Brabant. Several animals have meanwhile died. This week the local alderman charged with animal wellbeing launched an appeal for dogwalkers to be careful. Police have started an investigation and have asked members of the public to come forward with any information.
The alderman’s appeal to dogwalkers on the banks of the River Dijle came after suspicions surfaced that two dogs had been poisoned. Ever since more and more stories of canines poisoned in the area have emerged.
Patrick Mertens can speak from experience: “I was walking Zita one evening. In the dark you can’t see what the dogs get up to, but I’ve never experienced any problems. During the night the dog suffered violent vomiting. We drove to the animal hospital, but it was too late. After a day of suffering the animal succumbed. My 11-year-old daughter is devastated”.
Karolien Horckmans had a similar experience with her dog Eowyn (pictured in video above) : “Poison had overstimulated its nervous system. Luckily its heart didn’t give way. The previous week somebody saw an individual in the gardens. Several kennels were damaged. Our neighbour’s dog had similar complaints. We immediately filed a complaint. I can’t understand why anybody does anything like this. We don’t feel safe in our own homes”.
Police have now added the Dijle towpath to their regular patrols in the hope of apprehending the culprit.