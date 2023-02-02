VIDEO: Mystery dog poisonings kindle canine worries

The alderman’s appeal to dogwalkers on the banks of the River Dijle came after suspicions surfaced that two dogs had been poisoned. Ever since more and more stories of canines poisoned in the area have emerged.

Patrick Mertens can speak from experience: “I was walking Zita one evening. In the dark you can’t see what the dogs get up to, but I’ve never experienced any problems. During the night the dog suffered violent vomiting. We drove to the animal hospital, but it was too late. After a day of suffering the animal succumbed. My 11-year-old daughter is devastated”.