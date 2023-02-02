VIDEO: Two Dutch suspects caught red handed believed to be preparing attack in Antwerp

It was just shy of 5AM when Antwerp police encountered the two Dutch nationals suspected of being about to attack a property on the Boomsesteenweg in the district of Wilrijk. Police suspected an attack because of similarities with similar earlier incidents.

“Camera images revealed suspicious behaviour. Patrols were dispatched to arrest the suspect. A Dutch national was arrested. We combed out the area and discovered a Dutch vehicle containing a second suspect. He too was arrested. The vehicle was towed away for inspection” says Wim Migom of Antwerp police.

The army bomb squad attended the scene. “In earlier incidents we noticed explosives were routinely used, but so far we haven’t found anything” says Migom.

The two suspects were taken to the police station for questioning. Federal police are investigating any connection to drug trafficking.