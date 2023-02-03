Bicycle courier dies of injuries after accident in Schaarbeek

The courier was cycling along the Koning Albert II in Schaarbeek when he ended up under a bus at the junction with the Solvayplein, not far from Brussels North Station.

The Fire Service freed the man from under the bus and he was taken to hospital in a critical condition. He died sometime during Thursday night.

An investigation to find the precise cause of the accident is still ongoing. However, the Brussel North Local Police Service says that it was probable a so-called blind spot accident in which the driver of the bus was unable to see the cyclist.