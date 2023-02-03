Coronavirus figures on the up

During the past week an average of 56.6 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This figure that includes only those admitted specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19 is up 30% on the previous week.

There are currently 833 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figures that includes all patients with COVID-19, also those initially admitted for treatment on other ailments, is 28% up on a week ago. Of those hospitalised 51 patients are in intensive care, up 13% on this time last week.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying continues to fall. During the week from 24 to 30 January an average of 3.9 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 7% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium almost 3 years ago 33,582 people with COVID-19 have died here.