Coronavirus figures on the up
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show rises in the number of positive PCR tests for coronavirus that are being recorded and in the number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised.
During the week from 24 to 30 January an average of 477 positive PCR test results for coronavirus were recorded each day. This is up 40% on the previous week.
During the same period an average of 4,700 PCR tests were carried out each day, a rise of 5% on the previous week. Of those tested 11.4% tested positive for the virus. The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus currently stands at 1.15. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 115 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the past week an average of 56.6 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This figure that includes only those admitted specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19 is up 30% on the previous week.
There are currently 833 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figures that includes all patients with COVID-19, also those initially admitted for treatment on other ailments, is 28% up on a week ago. Of those hospitalised 51 patients are in intensive care, up 13% on this time last week.
The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying continues to fall. During the week from 24 to 30 January an average of 3.9 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 7% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium almost 3 years ago 33,582 people with COVID-19 have died here.
No big wave expected
Despite the increase in the number of infections and hospitalisations the virologist Professor Steven Van Gucht says that he doesn’t expect there to be a big wave of coronavirus during the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, the number of people visiting their GPs with flu remains stable and cases of RSV continue to fall.