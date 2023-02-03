Ostend’s Lange Nelle lighthouse to be restored to its former glory ASAP says Heritage Minister

Mr Diependaele told VRT News that although he has every understanding for those that live near to the lighthouse and feel that the light it shines towards their homes is too strong, reaction to this is far outweighed by the many negative reactions that have been made since the dimming foil was put in place. Mr Diependaele also points out that those living near to the lighthouse knew it was there when they bought their flats.

The dimming of the light from the lighthouse in the direction of the Vuurtorenwijk, an area of Ostend with apartment blocks, has been the source of much discussion in the West Flemish coastal city in recent days.

The lighthouse has been there for more than 70 years and is something of an icon in Ostend. In recent years a lot of apartment blocks have been built near to the lighthouse. Some of the people that live in them are irritated by the bright light from the lighthouse.

At the request of a property developer the Maritime Services and Coast Agency used double-sided foil to dim the light towards the Vuurtorenwijk. The light was still at full strength towards the sea. The foil was used as a temporary measure. The lighthouse is a listed building so options were limited.

The measure has met with stiff opposition from many in Ostend. A petition calling for the foil to be removed attracked almost 10,000 signatures. The Mayor of Ostend Bart Tommelein (liberal) also called for the foil to be removed. He told VRT News that he is pleased that this will now be the case and the city authorities had not been consulted about the foil prior to its installation.