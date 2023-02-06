58-year-old love letter found in the roof of a West Flemish restaurant

On 22 April 1965 a 17-year-old boy that was then working at the De Hellemeersch restaurant wrote a love letter to the apple of his eye, a girl called Yvette. The teenager wrote “The first time were met at the inn in the village it was as though my heart had fallen to the ground”. He went on to say that he hopes to continue writing to his “darling Yvette”. But “only if you parents allow it”.

The current proprietor of De Hollemeersch Laurens Van den Weghe found the now somewhat faded love letter under some isolation material when he was reinsulating the roof of his restaurant.

He told VRT News that "When the mysterious boy wrote his love letter, I was only a month old. My parents ran De Hollemeersch back then. In the meantime, I have been running the family business for the past 17 years. The roof hadn’t been renovated since the 1960s”.