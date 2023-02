‘Local Heroes’ has just opened at the MIMA, the Millennium Iconoclast Museum of Art, in Molenbeek. It’s an exhibition that combines art and the skills of boxing. Several rooms have been embellished with works of art commissioned especially for this exhibition. Moreover, the art is displayed while amateur and professional boxers spar in the museum. Visit Local Heroes with boxers and art at MIMA in Molenbeek (Brussels) till 28 May.