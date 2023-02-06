Factcheckers: “No, this magnificent art-nouveau villa doesn’t exist. It’s the work of a Belgian AI artist”

You may have seen it yourself on social media. That photo of the magnificent art-nouveau villa that could have been designed by Belgian supremo Victor Horta. The large window that looks like it could have been lifted from a Lord of the Rings movie attracted a lot of attention.

Some people on Twitter are claiming that it’s a house in Bucharest, Romania. This tweet has been viewed at least 870,000 times and was shared over 2,000 times.

Look carefully and you will see the name of the photographer. Look further and you will discover the Liège-based AI artist Thierry Lechanteur. The tweet is MISLEADING!