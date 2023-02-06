Federal Government reaches agreement on excise duty on energy, VAT to remain a 6%

From 1 April VAT on gas an electricity will be permanently fixed at 6%. VAT on energy was lowered from 21% to 6% as a way of helping soften the impact of the big rise in energy costs.

The measure had been prolonged several times and from 1 April will become indefinite. However, the Federal Government needed to find a way of compensating for the loss of revenue that a permanent reduction in the rate of VAT on electricity and gas will bring about. From 1 April excise duty will be levied on gas and electricity.

The Federal Government has built in a kind of emergency break into the measures though and if the price of energy were to start to rise significantly again between now and 1 April the introduction of excise duty and the gradual repeal of the social tariff for the group mentioned above will be postponed.

The level of duty levied on what is referred to as a “basic package” of gas and electricity (enough for a household’s basic needs) will be set at one rate, while anything that is consumed above this will be set at a higher rate. The measure will add and average of 10 euro/month to the average gas bill and 10 euro per month to the average electricity bill.