Investigation underway after explosions in Ghent
Police and the Judicial Authorities are investigating two explosions that damaged a barber’s shop in the Rabot area of Ghent (East Flanders) on Sunday night. CCTV cameras filmed an individual setting fire to something before running away from the scene.
The explosion took happened at around 2:50am at a barber’s shop on the Wondelgemstraat. A man was filmed setting something on fire in front of the shop. He is then believed to have taken a photograph before running away from the scene.
Two explosions followed causing serious damage to the entrance of the shop and destroying its glass front door. A shop on the other side of the street was also slightly damaged. No one was injured.
The Judicial Authorities have appointed a fire investigation expert to the case and the bomb disposal service DOVO is also investigating the explosion as are experts from the forensic lab. A Judicial Authorities' spokesperson told VRT News that an investigation into the motive for the attack is currently underway and that nothing has been ruled out.
A local resident told VRT News that they heard a loud bang and they and their family ran out onto the street in panic. "I think that it was an act of vandalism”.