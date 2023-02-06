Investigation underway after explosions in Ghent

The explosion took happened at around 2:50am at a barber’s shop on the Wondelgemstraat. A man was filmed setting something on fire in front of the shop. He is then believed to have taken a photograph before running away from the scene.

Two explosions followed causing serious damage to the entrance of the shop and destroying its glass front door. A shop on the other side of the street was also slightly damaged. No one was injured.

The Judicial Authorities have appointed a fire investigation expert to the case and the bomb disposal service DOVO is also investigating the explosion as are experts from the forensic lab. A Judicial Authorities' spokesperson told VRT News that an investigation into the motive for the attack is currently underway and that nothing has been ruled out.

A local resident told VRT News that they heard a loud bang and they and their family ran out onto the street in panic. "I think that it was an act of vandalism”.