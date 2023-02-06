Video: Man suspected of killing his wife and children found dead
The body of man suspected of having killed his wife and two children has been found by police in the Limburg municipality of Pelt. The man’s body was found after an intensive search. He had fled after taking the lives of wife and children.
The woman and the two children were killed in a flat on the Houtmolenstraat in Pelt. The children’s father fled the scene. Officers from the Local Police Service went to the flat and informed the Limburg Judicial Authorities, who launched a criminal investigation into the deaths.
A search was then mounted to find the suspected killer. On Sunday the Judicial Authorities said that “There is a investigation ongoing into a domestic tragedy, more specifically a triple murder. This suspect fled after the incident, but he was found dead this evening.
Anyone with questions relating to suicide can contact the “Zelfmoordlijn” (Suicide Line) on 1813, or via www.zelfmoordlijn.be. If you need a to talk about any issue that may be concerning you, you can contact Tele Onthaal on 106 or via www.tele-onthaal.be. Youngsters with issues can contact Awel on 102 or via the chat of awel.be.