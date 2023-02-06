Video: Man suspected of killing his wife and children found dead

The woman and the two children were killed in a flat on the Houtmolenstraat in Pelt. The children’s father fled the scene. Officers from the Local Police Service went to the flat and informed the Limburg Judicial Authorities, who launched a criminal investigation into the deaths.

A search was then mounted to find the suspected killer. On Sunday the Judicial Authorities said that “There is a investigation ongoing into a domestic tragedy, more specifically a triple murder. This suspect fled after the incident, but he was found dead this evening.