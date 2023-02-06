Rail infrastructure management company uses GPS trackers to help tackle cable thefts
The rail infrastructure management company Infrabel is to use GPS tracking devices to help it keep tabs on the copper cables used on the country’s rail network. The move comes after a significant increase in the number of cable thefts. Last year there were 466 thefts of copper cable on the Belgian rail network. This is up from 153 such thefts in 2021. A rise in the price of copper is cited as a reason for the increase in cable thefts.
More than 83% of cable thefts on the Belgian rail network last year were in Wallonia. 12% were in Flanders and 5% in the Brussels-Capital Region. Around two-thirds of cable thefts were committed in the Charleroi area of Hainaut Province.
Infabel’s Fréderic Petit told VRT News that "The increase is probably linked to market supply and demand. There is copper in the cables and thieves have become increasingly active due to the rise in the price of copper. It appears that a significant number of gangs of professional thieves are at work again. So, it is important that we take extra measures”.
GPS trackers
Both Infrabel and the Federal Railway Police have launched several initiatives nationwide to help tackle the issue of copper cable thefts. Infrabel will used GPS trackers to keep tabs on its cables.
"By placing trackers on the cables, we will always know straight away if thieves have made off with them”, Mr Petit explained.
Anyone caught stealing copper cables risks a prison sentence of up to 5 years and a hefty fine running into several thousand euro. Last year 11 people were convicted of stealing copper cables from the railways in Belgium.