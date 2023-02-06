Rail infrastructure management company uses GPS trackers to help tackle cable thefts

More than 83% of cable thefts on the Belgian rail network last year were in Wallonia. 12% were in Flanders and 5% in the Brussels-Capital Region. Around two-thirds of cable thefts were committed in the Charleroi area of Hainaut Province.

Infabel’s Fréderic Petit told VRT News that "The increase is probably linked to market supply and demand. There is copper in the cables and thieves have become increasingly active due to the rise in the price of copper. It appears that a significant number of gangs of professional thieves are at work again. So, it is important that we take extra measures”.