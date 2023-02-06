Teenager that caused havoc with a fake air rifle at West Flemish campus sent to a psychiatric hospital

In October 2021 the young man, who is from the village of Desselgem, was spotted brandishing what appeared to be a riffle on the Vives Campus in Kortrijk (West Flanders). On his way to the college, he had shown the gun that was actually a replica to another student. The other student raised the alarm and police went to the campus in numbers. Around 4,000 students were told to remain inside as police searched for what they thought was an armed man. However, their search was to no avail.

Later the young man turned up in the nearby town of Waregem. His presence there led to schools and a supermarket being put under lockdown. He was eventually apprehended in the evening at Avelgem (West Flanders).

A court has now ruled that he should be interned at a psychiatric institution where he is to undergo treatment or his mental health issues.