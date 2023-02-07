“Take help for Turkey and Syria to Heizel Palace 11”

Blankets, nappies, baby food, winter boots, torches, hygiene products, sleeping bags, warm jumpers, socks and tents are among the essentials urgently needed.

“We don’t need any food. It’s above all stuff for people who no longer have a roof over the head. It’s the winter and temperatures are low” says coordinator Sevket Temiz.

Palace 11 stays open till Sunday 19 February. It’s open every day from 10AM to 6PM. Brussels hopes its appeal will reach all Belgians willing to offer help to the victims. Volunteers will take goods collected to the Turkish and Syrian border.