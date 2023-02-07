Contemporary textbook and digital support material now available for teachers of Islamic religious instruction for the first time

Van In’s General Manager Vicky Adriaenssen told VRT News that “The authors have ensured that the interpretation of Islam given reflects modern society. A strong link is made with the world in which young people live. Topics include bullying, climate and human rights”.

Mohamed El Fadili had the task of coordinating the project. He told VRT News that there has long been a desire on the part of teachers for material to be available that allows them to teach Islam in the context of contemporary Flemish society. However, there was also a lot of suspicion.

"We are pleased that the publishers Van In stuck their neck out by taking this initiative. We have a whole team behind us that was able to make illustrations and develop digital course material. This is something that you would never be able to do on your own as a teacher. We hope the teachers of Islamic religious instruction will chose to use our material”.