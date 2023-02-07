Mr Zelensky possibly to attend European summit in Brussels on Thursday

If true, this would only be the Ukrainian leader’s second foreign trip since the further invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In December last year Mr Zelensky travelled to Washington to call for greater military support from the American Congress.

There has been speculation that the Ukrainian leader would visit Brussels for some time now. During a news conference this week Mr Zelensky spoke of the security risks such travel would involve.

The European-Ukraine summit was held in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv last Friday. European leaders pledged extra support and fresh sanctions against the Russian Federation. They were unable to provide any guarantees for Ukraine’s future membership of the bloc.