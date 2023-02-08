27 arrests as Chinese prostitution network is dismantled in Brussels

It was 5AM when police launched their dawn raids. In addition to over a score of suspects they also encountered two victims of people-trafficking. Both were of Chinese heritage. Most of the suspects are Chinese nationals, though three hold Belgian nationality. In cooperation with the Belgian investigation Spanish police were also able to detain one suspect on the Iberian pensinsula.

Investigators seized 90,000 euros and 20,000 US dollars in cash. Remarkably, detectives also found 4,000 kilos of coins.

It is believed a criminal organisation that recruited women in China and then brought them to Europe is behind the operation. Women were brought to Europe and forced into prostitution. A Ghent-based examining magistrate is leading the investigation. Raids were also ordered in Antwerp and Charleroi.

In the Alhambra district of the downtown the residents’ organisation has been sounding the alarm about a Chinese racket.