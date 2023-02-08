How can I help the victims of the quakes in Turkey and Syria?

Red Cross Flanders has already released 200,000 euros for humanitarian aid. It will be used to address urgent needs, for water, food, shelter and medical care. Gifts can be made via the website. “People’s first thoughts are to offer blankets and coats, but chaos reigns in the disaster area. Good coordination is needed, and official structures need to be respected” says Jaime Rhemrev.

UNICEF, the UN fund for children’s well-being, has also called for donations. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) points to the great need in Syria and notes it has teams in the country.

Caritas International that helps the victims of disasters is releasing 50,000 euros to support local branches in Turkey and Syria.

The Flemish government has released 200,000 euros.

Across Flanders and especially in areas with large Turkish communities mosques have started collections. The first trucks with aid from the Selimiye Mosque in Berchem (Antwerp) left on Tuesday. The mosque says it’s collected sufficient winter coats, diapers and scarves. “We have over a thousand boxes. We are sending 15 trucks” says Duran Akkoyun. “Financial donations are still welcome”.

In Beringen (Limburg) the mosque there has started collecting funds. Still in Beringen, at football club KFC Paal-Tervant tents, blankets and clothes are being collected.

Goods donations are still welcome at the mosque in Heusden-Zolder (Limburg).

In Ghent charity Helping Hands Belgium collected 55,000 euros in a day. “We have a decade’s worth of experience with disasters like these” says Kadir Bicici. “We immediately started collecting funds. We are not collecting goods. We know it’s hard to get stuff to the area”.

Sukru Taskin, a West Fleming of Turkish heritage, is collecting clothes, blankets and food. He’s working with East Flemish Turks, who will take the goods to Turkey. “I wanted to do something. These people who now have nothing can use all help” he told VRT.

In Brussels donations are accepted at Palace 11 of the Heizel exhibition site.