Economy

Inflation set to fall more quickly than expected

Belgium’s Planning Office has modified inflation predictions for 2023.  It believes average inflation will level out at 4.3% this year.  Only a month ago average inflation was supposed to total 5.3% this year.

Colin Clapson

Earlier predictions didn’t take account of a permanent reduction in VAT on energy.  Now the government has decided to keep VAT at 6% on gas and electricity inflation is expected to fall more quickly.

For 2024 inflation of 2.9% is anticipated.  Only last year inflation stood at 9.59%, the result of an explosion in energy prices triggered by Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine. 

Falling inflation will also affect wages.  The wage trigger that heralds a 2% top up for benefit claimants and many wage earners is only expected to be activated in June and not in April as initially forecast.  Two further 2% top-ups are predicted to be triggered in 2024, in January and November. 

Top stories