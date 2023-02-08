Inflation set to fall more quickly than expected

Earlier predictions didn’t take account of a permanent reduction in VAT on energy. Now the government has decided to keep VAT at 6% on gas and electricity inflation is expected to fall more quickly.

For 2024 inflation of 2.9% is anticipated. Only last year inflation stood at 9.59%, the result of an explosion in energy prices triggered by Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine.

Falling inflation will also affect wages. The wage trigger that heralds a 2% top up for benefit claimants and many wage earners is only expected to be activated in June and not in April as initially forecast. Two further 2% top-ups are predicted to be triggered in 2024, in January and November.