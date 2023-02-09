Belgian field hospital for Iskenderun

The assessment team flew out yesterday. They are paving the way for other members of the team to join them and run a large field hospital.

Dr Van Berlaer said they were forging contacts with the Turkish authorities and international aid organisations via the internet and mobile phones ahead of entering the disaster zone proper, where connections may be uncertain.

Iskenderun is located in Hatay Province. “There are normally three hospitals in the city, but not a single one is functioning properly at the moment. Hospital staff are searching for loved ones or are getting to safety” says Van Berlaer.

“One of the hospitals has a large carpark where we can establish a field hospital. We need to examine whether we have access to the outside world, whether we can get electricity and running water”.

“The first days we’ll be busy with fractures and cuts. Many people have been crushed under the rubble. Crushed limbs generate a form of toxin. When people are freed, this will circulate in the body. Kidneys and other organs are affected. People need more liquid via a drip, and some will require critical care. We can’t provide it. We don’t possess scanners and can’t treat brain trauma. An operating theatre will be established, but that will take several days”.

“Three days after the quake the chance of finding people alive under the rubble is getting smaller by the minute. During the day temperatures are OK, but at night it’s freezing. This isn’t beneficial for people under the rubble”.