Body found in Antwerp suitcase identified

The torso of the woman was found in a suitcase in the communal area of the cellar in a block of flats on the Bisschoppenhoflaan where it had attracted suspicion. On finding the body an examining magistrate then took charge of the murder case.

The investigation has revealed that the woman was murdered in one of the flats: “The culprit(s) attempted to hide all trace of the killing, because the flat was completely cleaned afterwards. Parts were even repainted. Investigators are still trying to establish the motive for the killing and the identity of the perpetrators” says Kristof Aerts of Antwerp prosecutors.