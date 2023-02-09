Bruges gets the message: hard surfaces tackled!

Four hectares of public space will be tackled this year alone. Efforts are now being concentrated on the square at the rear of Bruges railway station, but later in the year other areas totalling the size of six football pitches will be tackled.

Concrete will make way for greenery. 2,150 plants and shrubs are being planted as well as 3,000 bulbs. The operation should be complete as early as March.

The square was only created five years ago, but this is already the second attempt to include more greenery. “Years of thought went into the square, but when it was completed, it soon seemed outdated” alderman Van Volcem told VRT. “We need to get rid of hard surfaces where we can. This will allow rain to enter the soil more easily when there is a downpour and groundwater levels to be topped up”.

Tackling a large and busy area like this isn’t easy. Account needs to be taken of the big events that are staged here twice a year. The square is also an important area for cyclists and pedestrians. Traffic flows were mapped out before any decisions were taken to ensure the greenery won’t obstruct the traffic.