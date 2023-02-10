All 50,000 tickets for Beyoncé’s Brussels concert sell out in just one hour

Ticket sales got under way just after 10am on Friday (10 February). By around 11am all 50,000 tickets had been sold. Members of Beyoncé’s official fan club Beyhive and other fans that had registered with Live Nation were able to purchase their tickets earlier this week.

The concert organisers haven’t released any figures on how many did so. Despite the speed with which the tickets sold out, Live Nation says that there will be no second concert.

Beyoncé’s concert of Sunday 14 May is part of her Renaissance World Tour. This is the singer’s first solo tour in six years.