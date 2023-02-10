All 50,000 tickets for Beyoncé’s Brussels concert sell out in just one hour
Music lovers hoping to get their hands on a ticket for the American singer Beyoncé’s forthcoming concert at the King Boudewijn Stadium in Brussels had to be quick off the mark on Friday morning. Just one hour after tickets for the concert went on sale all 50,000 of them had been sold, the concert’s organiser Live Nation reports. The ticketing service Ticketmaster has opened a waiting list for those that were unable to purchase tickets this morning and wish to attend the concert.
Ticket sales got under way just after 10am on Friday (10 February). By around 11am all 50,000 tickets had been sold. Members of Beyoncé’s official fan club Beyhive and other fans that had registered with Live Nation were able to purchase their tickets earlier this week.
The concert organisers haven’t released any figures on how many did so. Despite the speed with which the tickets sold out, Live Nation says that there will be no second concert.
Beyoncé’s concert of Sunday 14 May is part of her Renaissance World Tour. This is the singer’s first solo tour in six years.