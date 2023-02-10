Belgian MEP detained for questioning

For some time now, the Federal Judicial Authorities have been investigating allegations that the Gulf State Qatar has been attempting to influence the political and economic decision-making process at the European Parliament by offering MEP’s and others with a strategic position at the parliament large sums of money or expensive gifts.

Morocco too is named in the investigation. In the case of Morocco, the investigation centres around the country’s intelligence service DGED and Morocco’s Ambassador in Poland Abderrahim Atmoun.