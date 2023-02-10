Belgian MEP detained for questioning
As part of the ongoing investigation into corruption at the European Parliament the Belgian Francophone socialist MEP Marc Tarabella has been detained for questioning by the Federal Judicial Authorities. On 2 February the European Parliament removed Mr Tarabella’s parliamentary immunity. After he has been questioned the Examining Magistrate Michel Claise will decide whether Mr Tarabella will be charged.
For some time now, the Federal Judicial Authorities have been investigating allegations that the Gulf State Qatar has been attempting to influence the political and economic decision-making process at the European Parliament by offering MEP’s and others with a strategic position at the parliament large sums of money or expensive gifts.
Morocco too is named in the investigation. In the case of Morocco, the investigation centres around the country’s intelligence service DGED and Morocco’s Ambassador in Poland Abderrahim Atmoun.
Informant
One of four people against whom arrest warrants were issued in December, the former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri has since turned informer.
Several sources report that Mr Panzeri has testisfied that Marc Tarabella has taken bribes. The report on the decision to remove the Belgian MEP’s parliamentary immunity also cites allegations made by Mr Panzeri.
The Italian claims that Mr Tarabella received brides on several occasions with the total amount he received being somewhere between 110,000 and 120,000 euro. Marc Tarabella has always maintained his innocence