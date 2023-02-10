Belgian PM on EU migration accord: “Not harsh, but correct”

The Heads of State and Prime Ministers that were at the meeting called on the European Commission to erect walls and fences in order to strengthen external border defences. The idea is to make it as difficult as possible for migrants to enter the European Union illegally. This view was widely shared among the leaders of the 27 EU members states that were at the meeting.

Mr De Croo told VRT News that "The situation in our own country and in The Netherlands and Austria is untenable for several reasons. There is too much uncontrolled migration because up until now we have not had enough control over our external borders. This is agreement is very clear. It asks for funding to be made available in order to do this”.

However, Mr De Croo didn’t go so far as to say that the EU’s external borders should be secured by erecting walls and fences.

"The external border is a long border, and the situation varies from location to location. At some locations we are talking about cameras and drones while at other locations different infrastructure will be needed to check the movement of people. The idea is not to create a kind of Fortress Europe. It will be a combination of technology and infrastructure and people and systems”.

The Belgian Prime Minister added that "I wouldn’t call that a harsh approach, but rather a correct approach”

"It means that those that have a right to it will be given a place in a reception centre. Currently we are unable to offer this in our country”. Mr De Croo also underlined that checks are already in place for example at Brussels Airport in Zaventem (Flemish Brabant). There checks are carried out on everyone that enters Belgium from outside the EU.