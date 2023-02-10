COVID-19: infections and hospitalisations continue to increase

During the past week the number of people that had become so ill with COVID-19 that they needed to be admitted to hospital rose by 18% to an average of 67.3 per day. There are currently 977 people with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus is up 18% on a week ago. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients that are in intensive care has fallen by 14% to 43.

Between 30 January and 5 February, the average number of people with COVID-19 that died in Belgium increased to 4.9/day (+21%). Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium almost 3 years ago 33,616 people with COVID-19 have died here.

Meanwhile the number of cases of RSV continues to fall, while the flu epidemic continues to gather pace.