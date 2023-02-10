People from 166 countries live in Leuven

At the end of 2020 there were 1,879 Chinese nationals living in Leuven. The Alderman responsible for citizens’ affairs in Leuven Dirk Vansina (Christian democrat) told VRT News that “Many Chinese people come here to study as undergraduates of as post-graduates. It’s the cleverest of the bunch that they send here to gain knowledge or to share knowledge in the workplace”.

Apart from the Chinese the largest groups of foreign nationals are the Dutch, Indians and Italians A total of 166 nationality live in what is a relatively small city of just over 102,000 inhabitants.

Mr Vansina told the VRT that "These are above all young people that come here for the KU Leuven and research facilities where graduates work. Our city is the gate to knowledge”. The Alderman is proud of the diversity of his city’s population.

In addition to its just over 102,000 permanent residents the city’s population is swollen each September by the presence of around 50,000 students.